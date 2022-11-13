Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Update

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the October 15th total of 104,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 62.1% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after buying an additional 412,640 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 230,593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $1,368,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 790.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 52,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 110,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $20.91.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.63 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 24.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCAP. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

