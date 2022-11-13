Critical Analysis: 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) & Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY)

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) and Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 3D Systems and Lottery.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $615.64 million 2.13 $322.05 million ($0.82) -12.22 Lottery.com $68.53 million 0.22 -$10.95 million N/A N/A

3D Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Lottery.com.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems -18.58% -8.51% -4.60% Lottery.com N/A -29.62% -18.72%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares 3D Systems and Lottery.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for 3D Systems and Lottery.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 3 2 1 0 1.67 Lottery.com 0 0 1 0 3.00

3D Systems currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.67%. Lottery.com has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,548.07%. Given Lottery.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lottery.com is more favorable than 3D Systems.

Risk and Volatility

3D Systems has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lottery.com has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Lottery.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of 3D Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Lottery.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

3D Systems beats Lottery.com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as solutions for product design, simulation, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection and manufacturing workflows under the Geomagic brand. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, print simulation, and print queue management; and Bioprint Pro, a software solution that allows researchers to design and bioprint repeatable experiments. Additionally, the company provides maintenance and training services; manufacturing services; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, biotechnology, and other industries through direct sales force, channel partners, and appointed distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc., a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

