Critical Comparison: Hyperfine (HYPR) versus Its Rivals

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) is one of 68 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hyperfine to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine’s rivals have a beta of 13.57, meaning that their average share price is 1,257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hyperfine Competitors 87 596 1648 76 2.71

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hyperfine and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hyperfine presently has a consensus target price of $4.30, indicating a potential upside of 434.16%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 92.75%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -51.38% -47.62% Hyperfine Competitors -848.72% -38.61% -23.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyperfine and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million -$64.85 million -0.22 Hyperfine Competitors $1.05 billion $133.48 million 4.76

Hyperfine’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hyperfine rivals beat Hyperfine on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

