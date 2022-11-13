Cronos (CRO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.52 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 51.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $160.51 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00079216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00062810 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00011844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00024085 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000261 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

