Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crown Castle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,311,853,000 after acquiring an additional 231,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Crown Castle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,953,000 after acquiring an additional 560,147 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI opened at $140.47 on Friday. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.06%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

