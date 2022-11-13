Crypterium Hits Market Capitalization of $5.96 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0737 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.00584283 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,024.54 or 0.30434353 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,878,403 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,880,852 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

