Crypterium Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.21 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and $1.21 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0751 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypterium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.35 or 0.00584633 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,071.03 or 0.30452611 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3,820,863,160.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,878,403 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,880,852 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.