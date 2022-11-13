Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

DAOOW stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,009. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crypto 1 Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $13,754,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

About Crypto 1 Acquisition

It intends to focus on the acquisition of a digital assets and cryptocurrency exchange, payment system, and/or related financial services company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

