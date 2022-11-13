CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 93.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on CS Disco from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen downgraded CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of LAW stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 44.84%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CS Disco will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 28.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 99.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 131.5% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter worth about $279,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.