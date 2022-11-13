CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $276,620,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.94. 14,690,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,986,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

