CUBE (ITAMCUBE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $132,267.59

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One CUBE token can now be purchased for $0.0652 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUBE has a total market capitalization of $39.11 million and $132,267.59 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CUBE has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

CUBE Profile

CUBE’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel.

CUBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

