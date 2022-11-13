Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Down 34.2% in October

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,800 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the October 15th total of 430,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 172,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,568. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $138.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $233.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Noble Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 36.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 795.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

