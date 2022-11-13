cVault.finance Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $56.02 million and approximately $42,824.51 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $5,602.41 or 0.33906000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00579092 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,001.73 or 0.30163970 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

According to CryptoCompare, "CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance."

