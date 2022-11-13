CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE) Insider Purchases £6,400.24 in Stock

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Rating) insider Esther Gilbert purchased 7,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £6,400.24 ($7,369.30).

CVC Income & Growth Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 million and a P/E ratio of 9.96. CVC Income & Growth Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

Get CVC Income & Growth alerts:

CVC Income & Growth Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from CVC Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $0.01. CVC Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About CVC Income & Growth

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Read More

