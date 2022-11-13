CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Reduced by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 0.9% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after purchasing an additional 318,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,322 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.4 %

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS opened at $97.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.85. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.