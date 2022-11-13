DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Short Interest Update

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the October 15th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

DALS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,043. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 767,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 128,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Company Profile

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

