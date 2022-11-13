Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by ESG Planning

ESG Planning boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 0.7% of ESG Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. ESG Planning’s holdings in Danaher were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.00. 3,525,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.73 and a 200 day moving average of $263.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

