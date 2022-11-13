Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.12

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.91. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 239,775 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Daré Bioscience Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Daré Bioscience

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 396,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 63.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 234,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 73.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 189,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 265.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 266,261 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 236.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 347,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 244,324 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Featured Stories

