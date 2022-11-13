Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.12

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.91. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 239,775 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Daré Bioscience Stock Up 3.2 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.
About Daré Bioscience
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.
