Dawn Protocol (DAWN) One Day Volume Tops $13.78 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00003329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $41.07 million and $13.78 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

