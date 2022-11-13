Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.00 million-$59.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.59 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.19-$0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.56.

Shares of DH stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $44.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $763,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1,046.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

