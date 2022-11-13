DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the October 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DENSO Stock Performance

DNZOY traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. 18,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. DENSO has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $44.85.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

