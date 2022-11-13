Dent (DENT) One Day Volume Hits $5.92 Million

Dent (DENT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Dent has a total market cap of $65.65 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dent Token Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars.

