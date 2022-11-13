Dentacoin (DCN) Price Down 14.1% This Week

Dentacoin (DCN) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, Dentacoin has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dentacoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dentacoin has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $680.82 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dentacoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00586616 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.30 or 0.30555899 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Dentacoin Profile

Dentacoin was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 tokens. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is https://reddit.com/r/dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dentacoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin ( DCN ) is a blockchain solution for the global dental industry. It is developing a new dental ecosystem with the following goals: – Make preventive dental care affordable to people with lower costs and/or no private insurances – through Dentacoin Assurance; – Help people improve their oral hygiene habits through a dedicated app – Dentacare; – Provide market data about patients’ opinions/needs through DentaVox surveys; – Deliver the infrastructure for trusted and detailed patient feedback for dentists to improve upon – Dentacoin Trusted Reviews; – Secure and ease all payments while reducing transaction costs through an industry-specific cryptocurrency (Dentacoin) and the Dentacoin Wallet dApp.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dentacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dentacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dentacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dentacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.