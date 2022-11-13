Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 450,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,714,000 after acquiring an additional 64,515 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 664,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,679,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.46.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $331.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.27. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

