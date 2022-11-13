Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $160.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.92.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

