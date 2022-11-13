Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $181.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,461 shares of company stock worth $8,957,674. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

