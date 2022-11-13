Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $955,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 442,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 78,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $98.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.06. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

