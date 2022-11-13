Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,651 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 58,019 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 207,072 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,330,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $121.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.21.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.