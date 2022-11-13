Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,653 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,653 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $42.68 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

