Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,708 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,289,391. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.59.

NYSE:CRM opened at $157.73 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $309.90. The company has a market cap of $157.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

