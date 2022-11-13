Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,550 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of KEYS opened at $172.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.35.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Keysight Technologies Company Profile
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.