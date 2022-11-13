Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price to $22.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bumble to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Bumble had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,492,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,224 shares during the last quarter. Accel Leaders Fund Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $48,801,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bumble by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 667.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,250,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,602 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

