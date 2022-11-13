Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Target Price to $6.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.14.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 118.66% and a negative return on equity of 51.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,039,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,827 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 653,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,462,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

