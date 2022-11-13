DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Down 38.1% in October

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the October 15th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHC Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHCA. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $15,964,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,281,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,229,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in DHC Acquisition by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 899,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DHC Acquisition by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 911,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 233,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

DHC Acquisition Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,149. DHC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

DHC Acquisition Company Profile

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.