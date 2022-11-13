Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $190.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.35.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $164.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.09 and a 200-day moving average of $134.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $166.48.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 507,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 102,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

