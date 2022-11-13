DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €7.50 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($7.50) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DIC. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($24.00) price objective on DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.00) price objective on DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday.

DIC Asset Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ETR DIC opened at €8.02 ($8.02) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.29. The company has a market cap of $666.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($6.51) and a fifty-two week high of €16.19 ($16.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.95.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

