DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $108.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 23.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,910 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,875 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

