Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $101-105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.51 million. Digi International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Digi International Price Performance
Shares of DGII stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $39.89. 611,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,468. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. Digi International has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $42.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DGII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.86.
Institutional Trading of Digi International
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
