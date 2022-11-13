DigiByte (DGB) Trading 30.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $108.09 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,566.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000525 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00351765 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022748 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00120987 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.96 or 0.00778437 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.22 or 0.00611017 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001392 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006007 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00235113 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,795,014,684 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
