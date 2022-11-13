Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $71.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

