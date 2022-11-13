Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.83.
Shares of APPS stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $71.64.
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
