Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) PT Lowered to GBX 200 at Morgan Stanley

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 210 ($2.42) to GBX 200 ($2.30) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 240 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($2.65) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 326 ($3.75) to GBX 255 ($2.94) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 240 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($2.65) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 292 ($3.36) to GBX 279 ($3.21) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.67.

OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

