Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Short Interest Update

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the October 15th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 988.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

NASDAQ DISA remained flat at $9.99 during trading hours on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,230. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

