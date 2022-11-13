Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Lowered to $36.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $30.63 on Friday. Docebo has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.45 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.08.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.25 million. Docebo had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Docebo by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Docebo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Docebo by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Docebo by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in Docebo by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

