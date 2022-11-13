Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Market Cap of $11.53 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0869 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion and approximately $1.03 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00351765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022748 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001392 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001155 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00018542 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.