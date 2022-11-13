Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Dollar Tree worth $152,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mantle Ridge LP grew its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $428,709,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 178.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,028,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,385 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $165.61 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $113.05 and a one year high of $177.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

