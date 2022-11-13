Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at JMP Securities

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Get Doma alerts:

Doma Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE DOMA opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. Doma has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $8.04.

Insider Activity at Doma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Doma news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $49,582.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,504,410 shares in the company, valued at $34,203,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 723,064 shares of company stock worth $446,504. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doma in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Doma by 77.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36,033 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.