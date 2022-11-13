DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,854,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,404 shares during the quarter. DoubleDown Interactive accounts for approximately 7.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 7.78% of DoubleDown Interactive worth $45,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $472.71 million, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.51.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

