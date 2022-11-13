Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Set at C$15.25 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$15.25 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DIR.UN. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.96.

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$10.25 and a 1-year high of C$17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.31.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

