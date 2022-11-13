Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Cut to C$19.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DRETF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.58.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $23.72.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 6.3%.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

