DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $123.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DTE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.73.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.81.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 145,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

